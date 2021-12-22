The legendary Monaco race welcomes back all running enthusiasts, after a 2021 edition when only professional athletes were able to take part.

At Port Hercule, four classic events will be run over the race weekend (12-13 February). And for the first event on Monaco’s 2022 race calendar, amateurs will be able to take part along with the professionals.

In store: 1000m races for all ages, the 10km City Trail through the streets of the Principality, the 5 km Herculis race and the Pink Ribbon charity walk.

Registrations are already open online for the 5 km Herculis and the City Trail with a preferential rate of 15 euros until January 31, or 20 euros thereafter.

A health pass will need to be shown when picking up your race bib or you will not be able to race. If the event is cancelled because of Covid, registration fees will be fully refunded.

You may remember that the Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech beat the world record in the mixed 5km race last year, and Raphaël Montoya became the world’s fastest triathlete over 5km on road, at the previous edition.

2002 Registrations