The 24th edition of the event will be held from December 10 to 12 at the Espace Fontvieille Chapiteau.

It is one of the unmissable events in the run-up to the Christmas holidays: the Braderie, organised by the Union des Commerçants et Artisans de Monaco (Monaco Shopkeepers and Craftspeople), will feature many stands with discounted prices. Clothing, decoration, crockery, accessories or even cars… the choice is vast even though there are fewer exhibitors this year, due to covid!

Flash sales will also be organised over the weekend, with big discounts on prestigious brands, such as Noblesse Oblige, Garbarino Interior Design, Boutique ACM, Moghadam, Carlo Ramello and Toyota Lexus Monaco. A ‘Le Comptoir’ stand is also on site if you need sustenance!

It is also an opportunity to support two Monegasque charities: SOS Futures Mères and AAEEIM.

Practical information: