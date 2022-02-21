Scuderia Ferrari has unveiled its future single-seater for the 2022 Formula 1 season. The Ferrari F1-75 is looking fantastic and looking to be back on the podium too!

Formula 1 enthusiasts all agree that this new Ferrari F1-75 is impressive. Described as the “most beautiful single-seater” along with the Red Bull’s RB18, to be driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the red arrow that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be shooting from the grid has already taken the prize for looks. And as he waits to get out on the track to try out its performance, the Monegasque driver couldn’t hide his admiration for his new ‘ride’.

“The investment by the whole team has been unbelievable. We have been working on this car for a long time and when I see what has been done I am confident about the future”, he said in a presentation video of the new F1-75. “Vibes are good, everyone is extremely motivated, myself included, I can’t wait to drive this amazing car”. With an all-new chassis and aerodynamics with pronounced side pods, the 795 kilo F1-75 looks promising, at first glance.

New season, new challenges and a fresh reset 💪#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/R9fdy32jf1 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 17, 2022

After a globally frustrating 2021 season, despite a few flashes of brilliance, Charles Leclerc is going for glory this year. And hoping to get Ferrari back on top too. “Of course expectations are high, we are Ferrari”, declared the Monegasque, the last winner of a Grand Prix for Scuderia Ferrari, at Monza in 2019. “What makes me confident for this year is all the work that has been done in recent months.” Already seen on track at the Fiorano circuit in the last few days, Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari F1-75 will take part in the first pre-season tests in Barcelona next week (February 23-25).

SEE ALSO: 2022 Monaco Grands Prix – tickets now on sale