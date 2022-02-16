Good news for motorsports enthusiasts: all grandstand seats are on sale. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get your tickets.

Come and enjoy a unique experience from the stands of the most prestigious of circuits for the 13th edition of the Historic Monaco Grand Prix and the 79th edition of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

The competitions will take place from 13 to 15 May (Historic Grand Prix) and from 26 to 29 May 2022 (Formula 1).

The Historic Grand Prix will begin with the free practice sessions (30 minutes for each series) on Friday 13 May. The qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday 14th, and the official races will start on Sunday 15th.

The Automobile Club de Monaco is naturally keeping a close eye on the health situation. For the moment, no new restrictions are announced.

Prices

Historic Grand Prix: entry is free for accompanied minors (under 16s). For over 16s, the price can go up to 50 euros per person depending on where you are seated.

For Formula 1, tickets for Thursday and Friday are 30 and 100 euros per person respectively (free placement). At the weekend, seats costs between 150 and 650 euros, depending on which stand and which day you choose.

Alternatively, the VIP packs promise more comfortable seating, in the grandstand of your choice:

2 days (28 & 29 May) : 450 – 855 euros.

(28 & 29 May) : 450 – 855 euros. 3 days (27, 28 & 29 May) : 540 – 945 euros.

(27, 28 & 29 May) : 540 – 945 euros. Silver VIP pack : 2 days (900 euros) ; 3 days (1000 euros)

: 2 days (900 euros) ; 3 days (1000 euros) Gold VIP Pack: 2 days (1000 or 1100 euros) ; 3 days (1150 or 1300 euros)

The packs allow VIP access to the pit lanes.

Please note that all tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, except in the case of cancellation of the event concerned, a closed doors event or reduced spectator numbers decided by the ACM.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the event or at the Official ACM Ticket Office (44, rue Grimaldi 98000 Monaco).