After James Blunt, Rita Ora, Francis Cabrel and Imany, it’s the turn of another music star to announce a concert date this summer in the Principality. And it is none other than the American pianist, singer, singer-songwriter, actress and producer, Alicia Keys.

Yes, R&B lovers, you read that right! Alicia Keys will indeed be in Monaco this summer. The fabulous 41-year-old New Yorker will perform on July 18 at the Place du Casino for the Monaco Red Cross Summer concert.

The five-time Grammy winner is back with “Alicia – The World Tour”, and has chosen to make a stop on the Mediterranean shoreline to delight fans in what will be her third time in Monaco.

An ambassador at the Monaco Red Cross Summer Concert, Alicia Keys will perform new songs but also hits such as No One , Girl on Fire and If I Ain’t Got You.

Discovering the piano at the age of seven, she shot to fame worldwide at the age of 20 with the release of her album, Songs in A Minor, a smash hit that sold over twelve million copies.

Reservations : Monte-Carlo Live