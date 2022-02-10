Here are the dates you won’t want to miss this summer in the Principality!

This summer, Monaco is all about music! A quick round up of the artists who will be on stage during the summer season.

June 23: Exotic blues with Bab L’Bluz

The Franco-Moroccan group will perform for free at the Grimaldi Forum on June 23, at 8:30 p.m. There will even be an aperomix at 6.30 pm, before the blues-rock band with an African twist takes to the stage.

July 6: Popular French songs with Francis Cabrel

Je l’aime à mourir, Petite Marie, L’encre de tes yeux, Je t’aimais, je t’aime et je t’aimerai… If these tracks are on your favourites playlist, good news! Tickets are still available at the Grimaldi Forum, where the artist will perform on July 6 at 8:30 p.m., with his new album: A l’aube revenant.

July 13: Sweet jazz with Pink Martini

“Je ne veux pas travailler, je ne veux pas déjeuner, je veux seulement l’oublier et puis je fume…” This was a huge success for the American group Pink Martini 1997, but the twelve musicians did not put an end to their career there. The jazz group will perform its hits at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo on July 13, at 8:30 p.m.

July 15: Powerful soul with Imany

A legendary deep voice, eight cellos and cult pop music tracks. This is the daring mix that soul singer Imany will bring to the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo on July 15, at 8:30 p.m. The show, entitled “Voodoo Cello”, will revisit the hits of the greatest pop music singers, from Radiohead to Donna Summer, by way of t.A.t.u and Bob Marley.

July 28: Soft rock with James Blunt

A key figure in British soft-rock, James Blunt will celebrate his return to the stage at the Salle des Etoiles on July 28 at 8:30 p.m., for a unique dinner-show!

July 31: Powerful RnB with Rita Ora

The famous British singer and actress will make a stop in Monaco on the occasion of her European tour, for a concert at the Salle des Etoiles on July 31 at 8:30 p.m. Fans of the style will want to dance to the hits of this young woman, who signed with the Roc Nation label, created by the rapper Jay-Z.

