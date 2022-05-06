The magnificent beach at the Monte-Carlo Beach provided the backdrop for the models and prestigious guests.

The bonds between Chanel and Monaco are long standing.

Last year, Chanel chose Charlotte Casiraghi as ambassador for its spring-summer 2021 collection. At the same time, the Monaco Scientific Centre joined forces with the famous brand to preserve Mediterranean corals used in jewellery.

Karl Lagerfeld, artistic director at Chanel for 35 years, was a long time resident at La Vigie and Coco Chanel was also no stranger to the Principality. She made many stopovers here to enjoy the climate and beauty of the area.

The stars came out to see the new collection of their favourite brand. Princess Caroline, her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi, Carole Bouquet, Vanessa Paradis, Kristen Stewart, Sofia Coppola and even G-Dragon for the younger fans, were all present at the Chanel show, held on May 5 at the Monte-Carlo Beach.

The new collection designed by Virginie Viard is inspired by the strong link between the Principality and the brand with the two Cs. Red and white colours, checkered patterns and tennis racket-shaped handbags, each piece evokes an emblematic feature of Monaco.

Casual and sophisticated, the Monegasque Dolce Vita is revealed through Chanel’s collection and now we only need the good weather to show off these new and already trending designs.