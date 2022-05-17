New uniforms to cope with the summer heat.

Winter is over, and its time for the Carabinieri to shed their winter uniform and don their summer attire. Bright white and lighter weight, the outfit is better suited to the summer heat that has just arrived on the French Riviera over the last week. They will wear this until the cold weather turns up again.

SEE ALSO: Could you become one of the Prince’s Carabinieri?

© Axel Bastello & Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace

During the 11: 55 a.m. daily Changing of the Guard, Carabinieri in summer uniform came out to replace their colleagues who were still in winter attire.

© Axel Bastello & Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace – On the left, the new white summer outfit. On the right, the navy blue winter uniform.

© Axel Bastello & Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace

© Axel Bastello & Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace

The 124 Carabinieri have been tasked with guarding the palace, ensuring the security of the Sovereign Prince and the Princely Family, and helping to maintain public order, since 1817, when the Prince’s Carabinieri were created.

Visiting the Principality for the creation of the federation of French and Italian Grimaldi of Monaco Historic Sites, the Mayors of the towns involved were able to watch and admire this special Changing of the Guard.