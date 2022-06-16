Aurelien Tchouameni waved farewell to AS Monaco after a hugely successful spell that saw him develop into one of the elite midfielders in European football.

Having joined in January 2020 from Bordeaux, his rise to prominence in the French game was nothing short of spectacular. Proving his class on both sides of the ball throughout his 95 matches with Les Monegasques, his presence was integral towards Monaco finishing third in the Ligue 1 standings in the last two campaigns.

A further testament to his brilliance arises from the fact he not only won Ligue 1’s best young player in 2020/2021 but that he was also named in the Ligue 1 team of the year twice in a row.

Making waves across France courtesy of his multifaceted, all-action performances, he deservedly made his debut for Didier Deschamps’ French team back on September 1, 2021. Looking right at home on the international level, Tchouameni’s impressed immensely on the big stage, with him now a regular and integral member of the Les Bleus squad.

As a result of his sensational form, the gifted 22-year-old attracted the attention of many of European football’s heavyweights, with him ultimately deciding to join LaLiga giants Real Madrid on a mega six-year contract.

Relishing the opportunity to join Los Blancos to work under masterful manager Carlo Ancelotti and learn from the many world class players at Madrid such as Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, David Alaba and Casemiro to further refine his craft, it was a chance he knew he had to take.

“I had the chance to choose other teams but once I knew Real Madrid were interested, I did not have a single doubt,” he insisted.

“I spoke with other clubs but in my head I was always waiting for Madrid. I spoke with my agent, my family and [Monaco] to find the best agreement for everyone. Madrid are the biggest club in the world, they have a team with incredible players and I think it’s the best decision for me.”

Departing Monaco after an incredible two-and-a-half year spell that was littered with upside, expect Tchouameni to continue along his remarkable upward trajectory in Spain that should see him reach the very top of the sport.