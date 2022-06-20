Sergeant Thierry Perard died later from his injuries at the Princess Grace Hospital.

A fierce fire broke out on Sunday, June 19, in a 400 m2 apartment in the “21 Princess Grace” building, near the Villa Sauber and the Grimaldi Forum, where the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival is currently taking place.

The causes of the incident have not yet been disclosed, however the authorities reported the sad loss of Sergeant Thierry Perard, aged 52, who died at the CHPG from injuries sustained during the response. After more than 26 years of service, he leaves behind a wife and 21-year-old daughter.

The Princely Government stated in a press release: “Monaco’s Fire and Emergency Service requests that the family’s privacy and space to remember their loved one be respected. The Service will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Eight other people, including a second firefighter, were taken to the CHPG, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire required the deployment of significant resources: 65 firemen and more than 15 vehicles were involved and traffic was cut off. According to our colleagues at Monaco Matin, on Monday, the Sûreté Publique’s technical and scientific police should be making initial investigations into the causes of the fire. The apartment is sealed off. Monaco Matin also stated that “the two occupants of the apartment where the fire started were taken to the CHPG, and should soon be interviewed by police investigators.”

The National Council extends its condolences

The National Council referred to the tragedy in a statement on Monday morning:

“President Stéphane Valeri, along with the National Councillors and permanent staff of the National Council, stand with the Monaco Fire Brigade in these tragic circumstances, during which one of their firefighters lost his life in the performance of his mission, protecting the lives of others. They extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Thierry Perard. They share their grief and that of all the members of the Fire Brigade. They wish to convey our Assembly’s deep gratitude for their commitment to the protection of the population and for their constant dedication.”

The Monaco Tribune editorial team also extends its heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Perard’s family, friends and colleagues.