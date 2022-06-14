The new terminals sporting a MaConsigne logo that have popped up all over Monaco were certainly intriguing. Today, we can clear the mystery up.

The Prince’s Government has pledged “zero single-use plastic by 2030”. And to cut down on the use of disposable plastic, the Mission for Energy Transition has revived the age-old idea of a refundable deposit for glass containers.

It’s a straightforward concept: partner restaurants provide their takeaway meals in reusable glass containers, instead of in disposable packaging. After use, the unwashed containers can be returned using one of the twenty kiosks available throughout the town. They will then be washed and redistributed to the partners.

The service is completely free provided the containers are deposited within 14 days of the order. Failing this, seven euros will be deducted from the customer’s account.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

An application has been specifically designed to guide you, to help you find the different participating restaurants and terminals where you can return the containers. It is called “MaConsigne”, and is available on the App Store and Play Store.