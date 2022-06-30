Riders and horses will steal the show from the yachts in Port Hercules.

An idyllic setting to admire fabulous animals. Monaco’s Jumping International is getting set up on port Hercule. From 30 June to 2 July, the best riders and horses in the world rankings will compete over three days to decide the overall winners.

The third most popular sporting event in the Principality, after the Grand Prix and the Tennis Masters, the Jumping International is part of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) competition circuit. A particular feature is that the course is particularly narrow and short and full of obstacles.

SEE ALSO: Iñigo Lopez, Monegasque rider: “Why not one day compete in the Olympic Games? »

SEE ALSO: Meet the young horse riders representing Monaco in the European Championships

Jumping is not the only competition on this leg. A race against the clock is also planned to win the Prince of Monaco Grand Prix, and earn points in the overall LGCT rankings.

Spectators, amateurs and professionals will also be able to meet up in the Exhibitor Village to discuss all things equestrian.

A number of seats are still available in the stands. To reserve them: +377 97 70 97 51