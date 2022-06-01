Prince and Princess for an evening. The next “Grand Bal des Princes et Princesses” will take place on June 25.

The event will be held at the Hotel Hermitage and promises to be magical. Music, dancing, elegance and glamour will be in evidence during the gala in the Salle Belle Epoque and in the Salon Régence.

The princes and princesses will have to follow a dress-code: ball gown or tiara for ladies, tails or ceremonial military uniform for the gentlemen.

Once again this year, the company Noble Monte-Carlo has pulled out all the stops. A welcome ceremony on the red carpet in front of the Hotel Hermitage, a welcome cocktail, the Principi Acaja flag throwers on place du Casino… Before opening the ball, the guests will enjoy a meal cooked by Chef Philippe Joannes, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best French Artisan).

On the music side, the Prince’s Carabiniers Orchestra will open proceedings followed by Riccardo Cocciante, a Franco-Italian singer and composer of the Notre-Dame de Paris musical.

Let’s not forget the charitable nature of the evening: part of the proceeds will be donated to the Princess Grace of Monaco Foundation.

More information: Noble Monte-Carlo