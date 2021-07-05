











Once upon a time, princes and princesses from all over the land flocked to the Principality for a magical evening, truly out of this world, filled with music, high-end cuisine and dancing.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses is an event like no other. Taking place for the first time five years ago, the idea was to bring the magic of Venice to Monaco. Royals, VIPs and cinema stars came together to celebrate an evening all about love, in honour of Valentine’s Day on the 14 February.

Guests all dress to impress for this incredible event, arriving in their finest attire in order to match the evening’s magical atmosphere. Princesses wear stunning tiaras, whilst the Princes come in military dress or tailcoats.

Monaco is a place of dreams Delia Grace Noble

Real, modern day princes and princesses are behind this project. Responsable for organising the event is the company Noble Monte-Carlo and their artistic director, Delia Grace Noble, an opera singer and UNICEF ambassador. “I put my heart and soul into everything. A lot of love goes into my work,” she says. As well as all this, the gala is under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Above all this ball is a chance to raise money for incredible causes. Out of all the princesses, past and present, the most prestigious of all will receive some of the funds, as money from the gala will go towards the Princess Grace of Monaco Foundation.

Pushed back, but pulled off

No witch or big bad wolf was to blame for postponing this event. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s edition was pushed back to the 17 June. So worry not, the princes and princesses shall go to the ball! In the end, love and magic prevailed, and 130 guests made it to the gala earlier this month, which actually took place on the eve of the 60 edition of the Monte-Carlo Film Festival. Even though more people, 250 in total, were able to attend last year, Delia Grace Noble did everything possible to ensure the event could go ahead this year, albeit with fewer guests. “I didn’t want to cancel it. We did everything we could with SBM to make sure everyone followed the safety measures.”

I want to add a touch of make-believe to the world Delia Grace Noble

For an evening dedicated to the arts, talents came from all four corners of the world. Artists arrived from Russia, Italy, Spain and everywhere in between, putting on performances fit for the finest kings and queens. Royal guests started their evening with a flag throwing display from Principi d’Acaja on the Place du Casino followed by a red carpet reception in front of the Hôtel de Paris. Cocktail in hand, guests were also able to enjoy the iconic terrace of the Salle Empire, whilst the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra serenaded them throughout the evening. On top of all this, Michelin starred chef Franck Cerutti served a divine dinner. Then, as the clock struck twelve, guests put on their dancing shoes and headed on into the ball, partying on happily ever after.

>> READ ALSO: Royal gala, gambling and a spider sculpture: SBM annouces cultural programme