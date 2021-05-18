











The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will take place from the 18 to 22 June in Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum. The event will bring together international professionals from the TV industry, uniting faces behind the scenes with stars of the small screen.

Breaking Bad, Casa de Papel and Borgen are just some of the previous series to have been awarded with a Golden Nymph Award at the festival. 27 programmes from 14 different countries are in the running this year, all hoping to take home the Prince Rainier III Special Prize, or come out on top in one of the many categories in the festival, ranging from fiction to the news. Whilst the American series Made for Love and the British one It’s A Sin are hot competition, several reports from French Television are also in the running.

27 series, reports and documentaries battling it out

This year, the festival will take a hybrid format, giving those who are still unable to travel, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the opportunity to join the event virtually. “Despite the difficult situation the entire industry is facing, we wanted to mark this incredible anniversary event and reunite the sector’s driving forces after last year’s unfortunate cancellation,” explained Laurent Puons, Vice-President of the festival, during a recent press release.

“The Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts many of the most influential executives and personalities from the international TV scene,” he said. The event will also provide a space for several discussions and debates on current affairs, such as the impact of Covid-19 on cinema screenings and other audiovisual platforms, as well as the cultural differences between the American and European working environments.