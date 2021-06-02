











This month, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has a packed programme for guests, offering a wide range of artistic and cultural activities.

Across Friday 11 and Saturday 12 June, chefs Franck Cerutti and Riccardo Camanini will be cooking up a culinary storm in the Principality. As part of the very first Festival of Stars, they will be putting on two dinners and a lunch at the Hôtel de Paris, along with several other award-winning cooks.

On Thursday 17 June, the Hôtel de Paris will host The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses. For one spectacular evening, guests will be emerged in the world of royals.

As part of the gala, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer will organise several different events, including a flag throwing display on the place du Casino and a red carpet welcome reception.

A giant spider in the Boulingrins gardens

Saturday 19 June will mark the inauguration of a new private viewing space showcasing works by the Franco-American artist Louise Bourgeois. Visitors may get a bit of a fright walking around the Boulingrins gardens that weekend, as a giant spider, more than three metres tall, will be towering over passersby.

In addition, a live gaming corner will open in the Casino Café de Paris from the 25 June onwards. Here, gamblers will have the chance to play a round of virtual English roulette using touchscreens.

Every Sunday, the restaurant Las Brisas du Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is serving exotic brunches. With this “Worldwide brunch”, chef Marcel Ravin promises to take guests on a culinary journey, showcasing flavours from Asia, South America, the Caribbean and Spain.

