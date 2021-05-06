











From the 29 May, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) will be launching the first ever Festival of Stars. A collaboration between their Michelin starred chefs and other award-winning cooks, this culinary experience will bring diners plenty of passion, flavour, and new discoveries.

Having more than thirty bars and restaurants, along with seven Michelin stars to their name, the SBM is one of the most renowned resorts in all of Europe. From May to November, their restaurants will be shaking things up and launching a brand new event: the Festival of Stars. Michelin starred chefs in the Principality will be joined by internationally acclaimed masters of the kitchen, giving guests in seven different restaurants a truly unique dining experience. Some of the restaurants involved include Le Grill at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Blue Bay and Monte-Carlo Beach.

Multi-starred chefs cook up a storm

Different duos will take over the Principality’s kitchens with chef Marcel Ravin, awarded a Michelin star for his innovative style, set to cook up a storm with Michel Sarran, a two starred chef from Toulouse, in Monaco’s Blue Bay restaurant later this month. Three starred chefs Mauro Colagreco and Michel Guérand will also take part in the event, as will Italian chef Riccardo Camanini. To mark the end of the festival, there will be a special dinner served at the heart of the Monte-Carlo Casino during November.

For more information, visit: www.montecarlobsm.com

