The Principality is offering Covid tests without an appointment.

The number of Covid-positive cases registered an upswing in July. In order to curb this increase and avoid a further large wave, screening in the Principality is now available without an appointment. From now on, Monegasques can go to the Rainier III Auditorium, every weekday at any time between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to be tested.

For organisation’s sake, it is still possible to make an appointment however, and the Principality has launched online appointment booking via the Monaco Santé website.

Vaccination, on the other hand, is still by appointment. However, it is possible to obtain more information and ask to be called back for a future appointment on the Vaccination Covid19 site.

To use these services, employees and children attending school in the Principality must provide a medical prescription.