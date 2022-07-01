School’s out! The editorial team has selected the best events of this weekend and next week, to get your July off off to a great start.

What better way to start July than to combine fine weather and contemplation. This what Philippe Geluck provides with “Le Chat déambule” (The Cat goes for a wander). A fun and contemplative exhibition featuring the famous Chat from the comics. The exhibition can be seen on the Larvotto until October 2.

In the same spirit, the 6th Monaco Artists’ Forum is being held exclusively this weekend, 2 and 3 July at the Espace Léo Ferré. Local artists are showcased in this exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photographs.

A little history to accompany the contemplation of the previous suggestions. The Princely Palace is again open to the public after being closed for two years. An opportunity for you to discover the freshly updated and restored Renaissance frescoes, within the Prince’s residence.

A little music now. As it does every Sunday since June 19, the International Organ Festival will take place in the Cathedral from 5 pm. On July 3rd, Moby Dick is in the spotlight.

More music, but this time aimed at a younger audience: the MC Summer Concert. Aimed at the Principality’s youngsters, the event boasts a number of famous artists such as Camélia Jordana, Keen’v, Yanns, Ridsa, Lucenzo and Kungs. The concert takes place at the Espace Léo Ferré on the evening of 8 July.

If you are passionate about the world of yachts or are simply curious about their future and how they are changing, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is taking place from July 4 to 9 on Quai Albert I. Technology-packed boats will be on display and racing..

Finally, if you are interested in discovering the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo without actually playing there, morning tours are scheduled every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While you are there, make sure you check out the magnificent “Bleu Sel” (Blue Salt) artwork in the atrium, installed especially for the summer.

