A summer bar, on a terrace designed by Karl Lagerfeld, ideal for viewing the fireworks.

Do you fancy sipping your cocktail on one of the Principality’s most legendary hotel terraces? The Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo is providing a new bar, “Le Sundeck by Belvedere”, every evening this summer, until the end of September to be precise.

Open from Tuesday to Saturday, the bar provides a charming venue in the heart of the Principality, as well as the opportunity to discover the terrace that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

© Emanuele Scorcelletti

The bar provides champagne and special cocktails, created by the Sundeck’s barman. Chef Christophe Cussac lays on Mediterranean-inspired dishes. On the menu: barbajuans, jamon iberico, oysters and caviar.

© Studio Phenix

Cherry on the cake, or in your Manhattan, you can watch the fireworks on 13 August from the hotel terrace.

Reservations on +377 93 15 15 75 and for more information: Hôtel Métropole