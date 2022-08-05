Like to play the tables? Here is what the Principality has to offer in terms of casinos.

Their reputation is well known. The two Monegasque casinos are universally admired in the gambling world. On one hand, the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the emblem of luxury gaming and named best casino in the world and on the other, the Casino Café de Paris, known for its innovations and abundance of slot machines.

A few years ago, Monaco had two other casinos, the Monte-Carlo Bay Casino and Sun Casino, but the health crisis was their undoing.

Who can play in the casino?

In the Principality, gambling is restricted to adults in possession of an identity card or passport and who are not banned from gambling. However the Casino de Monte-Carlo has a number of open-access areas, including gaming rooms during morning visits, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please note that proper attire is required in these establishments. “Dress code compliance checks are carried out at the entrance to our premises and entry is at the discretion of the Casino de Monte-Carlo management and staff ” according to the Casino de Monte-Carlo website.

Shorts and bermudas, ripped jeans, sportswear, trainers, tank tops, beachwear and men’s flip-flops and sandals are therefore not permitted in the gaming rooms.

1. Casino de Monte-Carlo :

© Casino Monte-Carlo

Open to visitors daily from 10am to 1pm.

The gaming rooms and slot machines are accessible from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m.

They include French and English roulette, Punto Banco, Black Jack and Texas Hold’em Ultimate Poker. There are numerous slot machines in the Europe, Renaissance and Americas rooms.

© Casino Monte-Carlo

2. Casino Café de Paris :

© Casino Café de Paris

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the slot machines and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the gaming tables.

This casino is famous for its 480 slot machines. As well as this impressive offering, Black Jack, English Roulette and Poker Texas Hold’em Ultimate are also available.

There are two smoking patios where you can play with a view of the Casino’s gardens.

© Casino Café de Paris

In both casinos, the minimum bet is one cent – on some slot machines – but more generally from €5 to €10 for the other games. Winnings can be withdrawn directly on the premises. The two establishments also provide restaurants and bars for dining, as well as different events you can book if you wish to spice up your evening.

Legendary casinos

More than 150 years old, the Casino de Monte-Carlo, as we know it today, was designed by Charles Garnier, the same architect who designed the Opéra Garnier in Paris. It used to generate 95% of the Principality’s income.

The Casino is also part of popular culture. The James Bond films Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye, as well as Fast and Furious 5, among others, were all shot in the Casino.

Surprisingly, Monegasque citizens cannot enter or play at the casino. The princely family is also excluded due to a law passed in 1987, to avoid dealers being tempted to help family members win at the tables.

Fortunes can be made in a few minutes, as evidenced by the biggest win in the history of the Casino, amounting to 1 million euros. But beware! you can win big at the Casino by you can lose big too. This is the case of a player in 2018 who managed to lose 3 million euros in just one hour.

However, you should be aware that if you do pocket a sizeable win, you will not be able to take more than €10,000 across the border with you. In this case, you would need to declare the amount in advance so as not to run the risk of being accused of an “undeclared transfer of funds”.

For more nformation: Monte-Carlo SBM