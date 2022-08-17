The American company Blade Air Mobility intends to become the biggest helicopter transport service in Europe and aims to bring its vertical aircraft models, currently in development, to Europe.

The American company Blade Air Mobility is expanding in Europe. Specialising in urban and air transportation, the company is already well established in New York, Vancouver and India. For its latest acquisition, the American firm has entered into agreements with three European helicopter transport companies: Monacair, Héli Sécurité and a third whose name has not yet been disclosed. Together these three companies generated €30 million, carrying 125,000 passengers in 2019.

The acquisitions should enable the US company to become the biggest helicopter passenger service in Europe. Monacair was already one of the largest. Founded by Stefano Casiraghi, the company operates some 50 round trips per day between Nice Côte D’Azur airport and Monaco, in addition to transporting Prince Albert II, the Princely Family and members of the Government.

What impact on Monacair?

For the time being, Monacair’s acquisition by Blade Air Mobility is not expected to have an impact on Monaco’s helicopters. However, the American firm’s arrival shows a real commitment to its future in the Principality. Monaco should introduce Vertical Electric Aircraft (VAE) in time. These are new, silent and emission-free aircraft.

Whereas until now Monacair mainly provided flights between Nice Côte d’Azur airport and Monaco, Blade Air Mobility should also be developing air links with other heliports in Italy and southern France.

The agreements also provide for Monacair’s current CEO, Damien Mazaudier, to join the management team at Blade Air Mobility.

“Blade’s strong global platform, technology and brand, coupled with Monacair’s solid operational history, aircraft management business, strategic infrastructure and customer confidence, is an unbeatable combination that will drive urban air mobility in Europe. On behalf of the Casiraghi family, we fully support […] the European launch of Blade’s commercial services,” stated Marco Casiraghi, co-founder of Monacair.