The reason is the Ilot Pasteur development, “which is proceeding at a steady pace”.

You will need to plan ahead over the next few weeks. The Prince’s Government has just published a press release stating that Avenue de Fontvieille will be completely closed to traffic in the uphill direction, from Monday September 12 until November 30.

The closure is related to the Ilot Pasteur project. The project involves the creation of a complex of buildings with a surface area of over 100,000 m², which will house in particular an office building, the new Collège Charles III middle school, the new Espace Léo Ferré and the new media library, as well as a public car park with 900 spaces.

A new phase of the project is due to end on 15 January 2023, with overall completion in 2024. Temporary road closures may therefore occur from 1 December on. Advance notice will be given.