The feline beauty contest was back in the Principality at the weekend.

“My main aim was to put Monaco back on the map, through cats and the Show,” said Sophie Harel, organiser of the event, to Monaco Info.

The ‘Exposition Féline Internationale de Monaco’ (Monaco International Feline Exhibition) was back at the Espace Léo Ferré and welcomed cats and participants from many countries: Monaco, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and France. The hall was dotted with cat carrying cages, where the curious could view the pet participants.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

A total of 163 cats took part in the 2022 edition. From the Bengal to the Maine Coon, not forgetting the Siamese and the Burmese Sacred, all were closely inspected by Polish, French, Lithuanian and Swedish judges. Each cat was assessed twice, by two different judges, the aim being to score the most points overall.

The event was organised by the Monegasque non-profit “De Gati De Mùnegu”, also run by Sophie Harel.