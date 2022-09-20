The participants chose an “Explorers” theme for this 9th edition, to commemorate the centenary of the death of Prince Albert I.

Fabulous vintage cars, a 100% steampunk look and determined female drivers: a heady mix for the ninth edition of the Ladies Vintage Cars Rally on September 11, organised in aid of the Child Care Monaco charity.

Starting off from Place du Casino, and dressed as explorers to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passing of Prince Albert I, the explorer Prince, the drivers first headed for the Maybourne Riviera Hotel, before setting off along the high corniche to the village of L’Escarène.

After heading down to the port of Nice and visiting the Lazaret caves, the participants returned to Monaco, and its Rocher, to visit the Oceanographic Museum before arriving at Place du Palais.

There they were greeted by Princess Stephanie herself. And so ended the adventure for the magnificent vintage cars, including two from the Prince’s collection. The rally is organised in aid of the Child Care Monaco charity, which aims to promote access to education for disadvantaged children around the world.