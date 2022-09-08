The eighth edition of the Riviera Electric Challenge “Cagnes For EVER” will be held from 14 to 15 September 2022. The aim of the event is to drive an electric vehicle around a course using as little energy as possible.

The Riviera Electric Challenge is back soon. Co-organised by the Automobile Club de Nice and AC Ponente Ligure, as well as Monaco Town Hall, the eighth edition will start in Cagnes-sur-Mer, with the finishing line in Monaco.

With no fewer than fifty cars on the starting line and three countries visited over the course (France, Italy, Monaco), the race, which was organised for the first time in 2015, promises to be a great show again.

Finishing line at Prince’s Palace

After six finishes as part of the EVER Monaco organisation, then on the esplanade in front of the Grimaldi Forum and at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco last year, the 2022 edition’s finish will be on the Place du Palais Princier, where the participants’ cars will be on show.

© Riviera Electric Challenge

As new vehicles with internal combustion engines will no longer be sold in Europe from 2035 onwards, manufacturers have started converting to electric vehicles. A new industry that has given rise to the vehicles of the fifty participants in the Riviera Electric Challenge, a rally that is about a steady pace and that is totally carbon neutral.

The Principality, a pioneer in electric vehicle subsidies

Monaco first introduced subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles in 1994. Today, electric vehicles represent 12% of all those registered.

Starting from Cagnes-sur-Mer on the morning of Wednesday 14 September, the race will make a stopover in the Italian town of Dolceacqua, before heading to Monaco the following day for an expected finish at 6pm. In total, 240 kilometres will be covered, with a section over the legendary Col de Turini, used by competitors in the Monte Carlo Rally.

Registration is still open. This way for more details.