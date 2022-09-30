The students of the Monaco Nursing Training Institute received their diplomas from the Princess of Hanover on Tuesday 27 September.

After three years of studies, the 23 students of the nursing class and 12 care assistant students closed a chapter, receiving their diplomas from Princess Caroline in person during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

© Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The vast majority of the future professionals, whose course took place during the health crises, have already found employment at the CHPG. This is the case for 80% of the care assistant students and 60% of the nurses in the Jacques Pastor class.

SEE ALSO: Princess Caroline committed to women’s rights and the environment

In La Gazette de Monaco, director Josette Piazza-Cadiou explains that the Covid-19 crisis did not prevent the students from completing several projects, such as life-saving techniques.