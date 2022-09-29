The Princess attended a double event for the Union des Femmes Monégasques (UFM) on Tuesday September 20.

The Monegasque Women’s Union, chaired by Véronique de Millo Tarrazzani, had the pleasure of welcoming Princess Caroline, the charity’s Honorary President, for the inauguration of an exhibition entitled « Les femmes squattent l’environnement » (Women squatting the environment).

The event took place at the UFM on Tuesday September 20 in the late afternoon, with the aim of showcasing women who are striving to protect our planet.

Also during the event, the Princess of Hanover, with the support of the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights (including Céline Cottalorda, the Inter-ministerial Delegate for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights), signed the National Pact for Energy Transition, in the presence of Principality Officials and members of the Mission for Energy Transition.

The event provided great exposure for a charity that is very active in the Principality.