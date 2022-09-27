On Saturday 24 September, the Princess cut the ceremonial ribbon to inaugurate the new Panerai store in Monaco.

Princess Charlene is back in the Principality after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September, alongside Prince Albert II. The sun was bright as she inaugurated new premises for the Panerai luxury jewellery brand in Monte Carlo on Saturday 24 September, alongside the famous adventurer Mike Horn and the brand’s CEO, Jean-Marc Pontroué.

Since then, the celebrity press has been full of compliments for her superb outfit, a Brunello Cucinelli creation.