300 children from Sospel, Breil-sur-Roya and Moulinet, from nursery school up to year 7 (US grade 6), will be able to follow the programme, whose aim is to teach them how to swim and be safe in the water.

On 16 September, the Princess Charlene Foundation visited Sospel to tour the educational facilities at the town’s swimming pool in the presence of Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation, Remi Besson, Member of of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur League of the French Swimming Federation (FFN) Board of Directors, as well as Renaud Detoeuf and Martine Ferrero, Deputy Mayors of Sospel.

The Foundation, the town of Sospel and the FFN joined forces in September to bring about the “Sospel Natation Azur” project, which aims to teach swimming to the children of Sospel, Breil-sur-Roya and Moulinet as part of their school curriculum.

As a result, 300 children, from kindergarten to sixth grade (UK year 7), will benefit from the project, acquiring the basic skills to ensure they are safe in the water, over the 10 sessions that are being organised. Children can also take the “Sauv’Nage” (lifesaving) test, approved by the Ecole Française de Natation (French Swimming School) and the FFN.

On September 16, 70 children from grades 1 to 4 (UK years 2 to 5) at the school in Sospel, were able to take swimming lessons, supervised by FFN-certified lifeguards with a national professional qualification in water sports and swimming.

The open-air swimming pool in Sospel had been closed for three years, but reopened after complete refurbishment this year. It is usually only accessible in July and August, however the pool was fitted out to host the “Sospel Natation Azur” project in September. From 2023 onwards, the pool will also be able to welcome children during the month of June, enabling the project to have a wider impact.