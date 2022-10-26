Colonel Ron Garan will be the key speaker at the conference.

Supporting local students, Monaco resident Zsolt Szemerszky invited NASA astronaut, Colonel Ron Garan to visit the Principality of Monaco on the 2nd of November and inspire them with amazing stories of spaceflights and spacewalks from his journey beyond the edge of space.



Learning about space has become more important in local education too, as in some local establishments children are studying space science for the first time this year.

« It is a heartwarming fact that the children’s presentation is now overbooked. Ron has spent 178 days in space and has accomplished four spacewalks, therefore it is a special opportunity for children to meet an Astronaut and ask their questions » – says Zsolt Szemerszky, founder of the ELEVATE Space Conference.

© All rights reserved – Colonel Ron Garan

© All rights reserved – Zsolt Szemerszky

Having enjoyed an illustrious career that has cemented Colonel Ron Garan’s place as one of the world’s most influential individuals, the iconic father of three is a decorated NASA astronaut, fighter pilot and test pilot, humanitarian, and social entrepreneur.

From that thrilling first launch, to what it was like for him to step out into space on his very first spacewalk, Ron’s interactive presentation and storytelling will make you feel like you’re traveling with him on these incredible journeys.

You’ll be sitting in awe as he describes what it felt like when leaving Earth for the very first time or seeing the beauty we never imagined could exist outside our planet.

The conference is built up around this breathtaking 71 million miles space journey of wonder and inspiration with Ron to understand what we are capable to achieve together in unity and peace.

The Elevate Monte-Carlo event will consist of a Space Conference at One Monte-Carlo conference center at the famous Casino Square, followed by a Sensory experience of two Michelin-starred VIP dinner at the famous Blue Bay Restaurant.