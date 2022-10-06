The ranking was established by Condé Nast Traveler, the leading luxury travel and lifestyle magazine.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, located in the ‘Carré d’Or’, just a stone’s throw from the Casino, ranks in the top 10 of the most beautiful hotels and resorts in France (excluding Paris) and Monaco, published by the New York-based magazine Condé Nast Traveler. It came in 7th place out of 20 establishments listed.

© Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo

“We are very proud of the renewed recognition by Condé Nast Traveler readers,” said Serge Ethuin, General Manager of the Monegasque hotel. “It is a prestigious award, earned as a result of the constant dedication of our staff as they seek to offer the highest level of hospitality to our customers, who increasingly expect a bespoke experience. They want to find exceptional premises and a genuine customer experience based on genuine human interaction. At the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo we are very keen to provide this type of emotion. We know our guests personally and this explains why we have so many regular and loyal customers.”

While the Cheval Blanc St-Tropez hotel took first place, many Monegasque venues also featured in the ranking. Below the Métropole, there is the Hôtel de Paris (13th place) and the Hermitage (20th place).

As for the Métropole, it is undoubtedly the luxurious Belle Époque property’s spa that won over the 240,000 readers who contributed to the ranking. The Monegasque hotel, with its 125 rooms and suites, opened the world’s third “Spa Métropole By Givenchy” in April 2017. Designed by architect Didier Gomez, it embodies luxury, sophistication and wellness.

Chef Christophe Cussac’s new challenge

And the good news just keeps on coming! Hotel Métropole is delighted to unveil a new project with Christophe Cussac. While the renowned chef has overseen the Métropole’s restaurants for 30 years (Yoshi – the only Japanese starred restaurant on the Côte d’Azur – the Lobby Bar and Odyssey), he is preparing to take on a new challenge: his own gastronomic restaurant in the 5-star Monegasque hotel next spring.

His ambition will no doubt be the same: to go beyond the simple gastronomic experience, to elicit an emotion. A true leader, he knows how to pass on to his staff a taste for determination, rigour and, of course, indulgence… We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for 2023!