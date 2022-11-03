On an ‘oceans’ theme, the gala raised over €1.6 million for their preservation.

The last Ball took place in 2018. Since then, the Covid pandemic happened and the event was cancelled over the intervening years. However, 2022 saw the revival of the grand Ball in Monaco gala, organised by the Asian branch of the Prince Albert II Foundation.

On Friday 28 October, Singapore and its Marina Bay Sands hosted a variety of art performances and events. The Singapore Ballet mirrored marine species in dance, the environmentally committed designer Anne Fontaine provided a beautiful fashion show and Hossan Leong enlivened the evening with his characteristic humour. Guests were also able to enjoy a gourmet eco-responsible menu cooked by 3-star New York Chef Daniel Boulud.

© Prince Albert II Foundation

In addition to the 600 guests, Prince Albert II invited the Singaporean Foreign Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan as guest of honour. In his speech, the Minister made a point of “thanking the Sovereign for his action in favour of the environment, but also Mrs Jacky Deromedi, President of the Asian branch of the Foundation, for having brought together so many guests in support of the beautiful and important cause that is the protection of the Ocean.”

The traditional auction raised $2.3 million Singapore dollars, or about €1.6 million.

© Prince Albert II Foundation

