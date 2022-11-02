The provisional death toll is 137, including about 50 children.

While the Prince addressed his condolences to the South Korean President following the crowd surge that caused the death on October 29 of more than 150 people in Seoul on Monday morning, the Sovereign also expressed his support to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, following the fatal collapse of a bridge in the town of Morbi.

“Mr Prime Minister,

It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragic collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, during the celebrations of the Diwali festival, regretfully causing many deaths.

In these tragic circumstances allow me, along with my family and the people of Monaco, to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and our support and compassion to the injured and to the survivors.

May I also salute the massive rescue efforts underway by Police, military and disaster response teams deployed.

Let me assure you, Mr Prime Minister, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.

Albert, Prince de Monaco”

The suspension bridge collapsed during a religious festival on Sunday 30 October. So far, the provisional death toll is 137, including about 50 children. According to several media reports, nine people who are linked to a company in charge of maintaining the bridge, have been arrested for manslaughter.