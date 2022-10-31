Over 150 people were killed during a crowd surge on 29 October in Seoul.

The provisional toll is horrific. On Saturday 29th October, in the Itaewon district of Seoul, more than 150 people, including a Frenchman, were killed following a crowd surge during Hallowe’en festivities that also left 134 injured. The local authorities also stated that 2,642 people were reported missing.

On Sunday 30 October, the South Korean President, Yoon Seok-youl, declared a period of national mourning with immediate effect, in tribute to the victims of the tragedy. Prince Albert II, who was on a trip to the Asian continent last week as part of an exploration mission in the Indian Ocean, sent him an official dispatch on Monday, expressing his profound compassion and solidarity:

“Mr. President, It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragedy which took place, in the night from Saturday to Sunday in Seoul in the district of Itaewon, following a deadly crowd surge. In these tragic circumstances allow me, along with my family to convey my profound solidarity and the full support of the population of the Principality of Monaco for the Korean people and finally our sincere compassion for the families of the victims.

ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO”