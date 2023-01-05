Monsignor Bernard Barsi: day of mourning in the Principality
Monsignor Barsi's funeral was held on Wednesday 4 January.
The funeral of the Archbishop Emeritus of Monaco, who passed away on 28 December , took place in Monaco Cathedral. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, the Princess of Hanover and all the clergy paid a final tribute to Monsignor Bernard Barsi.
"He was a man of quality, a man who knew how to be close to everyone (...) He knew how to show his attachment to people in a discreet but real way," said Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, speaking to Monaco Info.
Archbishop Bernard Barsi is the second archbishop of the Principality to be buried in Monaco Cathedral, after Archbishop Joseph Sardou, who died in 2009.