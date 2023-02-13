Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: What’s new?

The presentation of the famous Monaco Masters 1000 (8-16 April) took place this Thursday in the beautiful reception rooms at the Monte-Carlo Bay, which hosts the players during the tournament.

A more Mediterranean Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Revealed by the tournament’s new director, David Massey, “a new visual identity, inspired by the French Riviera and the colours of the Mediterranean, will feature on all the tournament’s material.”

Focus on three key (off-court) players at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The exterior of the stands will be decorated in the colours of the ‘big blue’. The VIP village boxes will all face the sea and the catering areas will be extended. A seafood bar will also be launched, again with the sea as a backdrop.

“The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters is the most beautiful tournament on the circuit,” said David Massey. “We are incredibly lucky and we owe it to ourselves to showcase our surroundings.”

A third court broadcast on television

For the first time, three courts will be broadcast on television, on Eurosport and C8 in France. After the central court and the Princes’ court, the clay court with its retractable roof, where Monaco’s Davis Cup matches are played, will now be fitted with eight cameras to broadcast the matches that take place there.

With 15,000 people expected to attend the Monte-Carlo Country Club each day, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters has once again proved that it is a must-see event on the ATP circuit.

Tickets available on the day

While 80% of the seats have already been taken, David Massey was keen to reassure those who have not yet booked their ‘golden ticket’.

Every day, a handful of tickets will be on sale directly at the Monte-Carlo Country Club ticket offices.

Nadal, Djokovic, Tsitsipas… should all be there.

The final list of participants for the 116th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will be revealed on March 14. The world’s top players are all expected to attend, starting with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

©Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

It’s still a little early to confirm they will attend, but they are registered for the tournament,” revealed David Massey. “We are also counting on the presence of young players from the next generation, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune and of course the reigning Master, Stéfanos Tsitsipas.”

Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev are also expected to play. Four wild-cards should be allocated. It is rumoured that Gaël Monfils might receive one, along with Monaco’s Davis Cup representatives Lucas Catarina and Valentin Vacherot.