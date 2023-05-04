The Beefbar, voted best meat restaurant

The ranking was established by the London-based agency Upper Cut Media House.

Between 700 and 800 establishments are visited and rated each year worldwide. For the fourth year running, London-based agency Upper Cut Media House has unveiled its ranking of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

The aim is to showcase and reward high quality meat and catering concepts. This year, the Beefbar brand, founded by Riccardo Giraudi in Monaco in 2005, won first place in the category “Best multi-premise meat restaurant.” Riccardo Giraudi heads up over 32 establishments worldwide.

3D meat, African Queen, Beefbar in Dubai… The Giraudi Group’s ‘meaty’ projects

“I am touched and honoured to receive such an award. After two decades of hard work to make Beefbar an international, global destination, my thanks go out to all our members of staff, on every continent. They are the ones who made it possible,” stated Riccardo Giraudi.

The full ranking is here.