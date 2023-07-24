Diamond and ring fetch several million euros at Monaco auction

The ring is the largest sale ever made by Artcurial's Jewellery department. © Artcurial

Several sales took place at the Hôtel Hermitage during Monaco Auction Week.

This week’s auctions made for some very happy gem lovers. At the weekend, Artcurial’s Jewellery department made its biggest ever sale: a ruby and diamonds sold for €2.8 million The daisy ring is made of 18-carat yellow gold, set with a ruby surrounded by ten diamonds, and weighs 9.54 grams.

It is the second most expensive ruby sold in the world in 2023, based on price per carat. Under the hammers of Stéphane Aubert, Geoffroy Ader and Francis Briest, the 8 successive lots totalled €14,127,035.

The Eternity Drop was part of a royal collection, whose owner regularly puts jewellery up for auction. © HVMC

On Tuesday, again at the Hôtel Hermitage, a diamond, named the Eternity Drop, sold for the modest sum of 4.65 million euros, excluding fees, at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo sale. From an anonymous royal collection, it was one of 300 jewels on sale.