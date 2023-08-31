Monaco Yacht Show: traffic and parking restrictions

As every year in September, the Port Hercule area is subject to traffic and parking restrictions in preparation for the Monaco Yacht Show - © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Installation of the facilities begins on 2 September.

The Monaco Yacht Show will be back in the Principality, from 27 to 30 September. And, as every year, modified traffic and parking arrangements will be put in place as soon as the facilities start being set up, as of 2 September.

The Port Hercule area will be affected of course, and more specifically Quai des Etats-Unis/Avenue J.F. Kennedy, Route de la Piscine, Quai Antoine Ier (from 11 September) and the different quays in the Port.

Parking will therefore be prohibited. Vehicle and pedestrian access will be limited. Warning: some complete closures are planned over a few days.

Official dates for Monaco Yacht Show: 27 to 30 September

However, measures will be put in place to facilitate traffic flow at peak times: restrictions will be eased at certain times to allow children to be dropped off at nearby schools. Temporary traffic re-routing will also enable deliveries to take place.

From 11 September, two-wheeled vehicles will be able to park on avenue de la Quarantaine and in the Digue public car park (contact the reception desk for details).

Although public access to the area will gradually be restored as of 1 October, things will not be back to normal until 12 October.