Official dates for Monaco Yacht Show: 27 to 30 September

It is a highly anticipated event for yachting enthusiasts.

The latest trends in the yachting industry will be presented at the show, which is considered to be the largest gathering of superyachts in the world. Each year, around 20,000 visitors stroll around the Hercules port in search of that rare pearl, with some 500 exhibitors present.

The event, which is geared towards yachts measuring over 25 metres, is aimed at those who wish to buy or charter a yacht, although some visitors just enjoy discovering what’s new and soaking up the atmosphere. Because the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) is also a place to mingle and do business. A number of parties are organised in Monaco’s hotels and restaurants during the show.

120 yachts in total

This year, the MYS is continuing its ‘Seducation’ development programme, an initiative designed in partnership with the industry, and based on four aspects: environmental innovation, design, understanding yachting and the visitor experience.

During the Monaco Yacht Show, visitors can also attend conferences (Photos © MYC)

Some 120 exceptional yachts will be presented, including 2023 exclusives as well as items to do with on-board activities (jet-ski, etc.). There’s so much to see! 2023 ticket sales are not yet open, but as a reminder, prices for the previous edition were 500 euros per day .