One of the biggest Yacht Shows in the world is back at Port Hercules.

This year, the show is hosting no fewer than 110 Superyachts and nearly 600 exhibitors, compared to 101 and 440 last year. From 28 September to 1 October, the world of yachting is converging in one place. Designers, engineers, developers, investors and buyers have already started to fill the aisles of the exhibition.

The first event was the Prince’s traditional visit yesterday at 2.30pm. The Sovereign went on board several superyachts to meet the owners but also the Monegasque exhibitors. He also received a cheque for 51,000 euros from the event’s organisers, on behalf of the Prince Albert II Foundation.

© Communications Department / Michael Alesi – Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The exhibition’s main focus remains the sale of Superyachts and the unveiling of new projects, but this year’s edition will feature a brand new space. The Sustainability Hub was created in 2022, driven by the desire to make the sector more eco-responsible.

This new exhibition space features research and development of sustainable solutions in yachting. The initiative is supported by the Water Revolution Foundation, an organisation whose aim is to reduce yachting’s ecological footprint.

It is an opportunity for Monegasque companies to showcase their initiatives in the field, such as Laneva Boat, a company that specialises in retrofitting, replacing fuel engines with electric motors.

The Monaco Yacht Show is open until Saturday, from 10am to 6.30pm (6pm on Saturday).