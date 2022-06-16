Technology to reduce the environmental footprint of superyachts, a key issue at Monaco Yacht Show 2022.

Yachts pollute. This we know. We are talking here about degassing, petrol, plastic thrown into the water, but also the depletion of the posidonia plant, which feeds and protects fish. The carbon footprint of the 300 largest superyachts is estimated to be bigger than that of some small countries.

The Monaco Yacht Show 2022, from 28 September to 1 October, will present The Sustainability Hub, showcasing companies that provide existing, innovative ecological solutions, but also new start-ups that are working on alternative ecological projects aimed at yachting. The exhibition will occupy 200m². The Monegasque event has adopted an eco-responsible approach since 2005 and the Sustainability Hub is part of this approach. The aim is to raise awareness about environmental issues within the Monegasque and international yachting community.