Hugo Micallef to fight for first time in Monaco

The Monegasque boxer will compete in his eighth professional bout on Saturday 23 September at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

It is a historic moment. A first on home soil. An unmissable event. At the age of 25, the Monegasque boxing prodigy’s dream is about to come true: to fight in the Principality, in front of his family and friends.

“It’s an enormous source of pride to be able to perform in front of my home crowd,” he confided on his social networks. “I can’t wait to experience it with you. I look forward to seeing many of you there. Daghe Munegu.”

Against a Czech boxer

In his eighth professional bout, the undefeated fighter (7 wins so far) will face Czech boxer Denis Bartos (12 wins, 7 defeats).

Tickets for the historic fight are available here.

Doors open at 5pm for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.