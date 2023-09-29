Monaco's Best
Monaco Yacht Show kicks off in presence of Prince Albert II

prince-yacht
Every year the event welcomes 20,000 visitors looking for that rare gem among the 500 exhibitors - © Communication Department / Stephane Danna
Port Hercule is home to some of the world’s finest superyachts until September 30. 

At the 32nd Monaco Yacht Show, which got underway on Wednesday 27 September, some 130 yachts will be on show to visitors who have paid the tidy sum of 500 euros for admission.

The Sovereign was accompanied by Pierre Dartout, Minister of State and Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development – © Communication Department / Stephane Danna 