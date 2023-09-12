Prince Albert II offers condolences to Morocco

The tremor caused many homes and buildings to collapse, particularly in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate and Marrakech - © Prince's Palace

The violent, magnitude 7 quake shook the country last Friday night and has so far claimed over 2,000 lives.

In the official dispatch sent to King Mohammed VI the day after the tragedy, the Sovereign stated that he had learned with “deep emotion and profound sadness of the tragedy that has befallen our friends the Moroccan people following the powerful earthquake.”

On behalf of the Principality and the Princely Family, the Prince went on to express his “sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” before adding “our thoughts and prayers are also with the emergency services and those helping the injured. Please be assured, Your Majesty, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.”

In Monaco, that solidarity is being manifested and organised through the Monegasque Red Cross, which has launched an appeal for public donations at the Sovereign’s request.

Institutional reactions

The situation also prompted the elected representatives, along with National Council President Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, to convey their most sincere condolences to the Moroccan people given the terrible human toll. “The National Councillors add their voices to the outpouring of emotion throughout the world in the wake of such a violent disaster,” reads a statement on the National Council’s website.

The Monegasque Town Council also reacted, posting the following message on its communications platforms: “The Mayor, Georges Marsan, and the members of the Monegasque Town Council, deeply saddened by the tragic earthquake that has struck Morocco, wish to express their deepest sympathy to the Moroccan people at this difficult time and to express their solidarity and that of the entire Monegasque population.”