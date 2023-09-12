Monegasque Red Cross launches appeal for Morocco donations

The epicentre of the violent earthquake of around magnitude 7 was in the province of Al-Haouz - © International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

The tragedy that struck the country last Friday night has so far claimed more than 2,000 lives.

At the request of the Sovereign, who conveyed his condolences and support to the King of Morocco on Saturday, the Monegasque Red Cross has launched an appeal for public donations. The organisation said that it had “already contacted the Moroccan Red Crescent to offer its support to the victims of the earthquake.”

You can make a contribution by indicating “Séisme Maroc”: