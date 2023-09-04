Monaco's Best
In brief

Principality litter pick, with Monaco Town Council

By Paul Charoy
Published on 4 September 2023
1 minute read
world-cleanup-day-monaco
Participants will set off from Monte-Carlo Market at 9.30 am. © Monaco Town Council
You can help mark World Clean Up Day, on Saturday 16 September, by taking part in a morning of litter-picking. 

In partnership with the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA), Monaco Town Council is once again organising a walk, during which participants will pick up every bit of rubbish in their path.

They will start out from Monte-Carlo Market at 9.30 am. The SMA will supply gloves and bin bags. The route will continue along avenue de la Costa, avenue Princesse Alice, then avenue Ostende ending up at Fort Antoine by way of Route de la Piscine and Quai Antoine Ier. The collected waste will then be transported to the Cour d’Honneur for weighing.

Protect the sea with your pocket ashtray

Participants will be rewarded with a cocktail once the weighing is completed. If you would like to take part, you can sign up by e-mail: environnement@mairie.mc.