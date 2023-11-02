Charlotte Casiraghi voted Vanity Fair Person of the Year 2023

The Spanish edition of the magazine has chosen to reward Charlotte Casiraghi for her contribution to the arts and her commitment to women’s empowerment.

Charlotte Casiraghi will receive a special distinction on 2 November at the Real Alcázar in Seville. As Vanity Fair magazine explains, Princess Caroline’s daughter will be awarded Person of the Year 2023 by the Spanish edition of the magazine.

“This distinction recognises her exceptional contribution to the arts and her commitment to the empowerment of women through literature, philosophy, film and philanthropy,” writes Vanity Fair.

The prize will showcase “the global influence of Charlotte Casiraghi who, as ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, plays a key role in spreading culture through initiatives such as ‘Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon’.” (…) Her efforts to make literature more accessible extend to podcasts, literary discussions and reading recommendations. She also chairs the «Rencontres philosophiques de Monaco», which have, in a short space of time, become an important forum for multidisciplinary discussions that can attract eminent figures in the field. (…) Thanks to these initiatives, Charlotte Casiraghi has become a cultural leader throughout the world, and this recognition is part of Vanity Fair and Chanel’s joint mission to promote culture.”

Charlotte Casiraghi: elegance meets intelligence

Speaking to Monaco Info on October 10, Charlotte Casiraghi commented on this award : “To an extent, I would like to take myself out of the picture here. I am very happy to receive this award, but to my mind it is also an opportunity to show commitment to culture, literature and philosophy, I think it’s very important that it is seen as something that matters. It reflects on all those who give a lot in these areas. Sometimes, philosophy and literature are not what the media focus on. This is an opportunity to showcase them. That’s very important and I am very honoured.”