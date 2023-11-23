Picture highlights from Pauline Ducruet’s latest fashion show

Some of the garments were worn at the last Paris Fashion Week - © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Princess Stéphanie’s daughter presented the collection by her brand, Alter, with some special models.

Sixteen of them took to the catwalk at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. On the evening of Saturday 18 November, the eve of National Day, 16 women from the Écoute Cancer Réconfort Monaco charity proudly showed off the latest pieces by Pauline Ducruet’s label. Her mother, Princess Stéphanie, was in the front row to applaud them.

The fashion show took place alongside the Vivanova Gala dinner – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

The novice models plucked up the courage to parade in front of over 200 people. As Pauline Ducruet rightly pointed out to Monaco Info, they had already tried the format out with the same charity a few years ago.

They were dressed, of course, but also had their hair and make-up done. The models were pampered from head to toe, and that’s good for morale. “As the disease progresses, we see self-esteem being affected in all sufferers, but even more so in women, depending on how they are impacted, with hair loss and other appearance-related issues, and this fashion show is a way of honouring them,” Valérie Barilaro told the Monegasque news channel. As the President of Écoute Cancer Réconfort pointed out, their smiles were so infections that “none of them look unwell.”